Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.98 Million Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of Endava worth $13,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Endava by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,875,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 54.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after acquiring an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Endava stock opened at $127.86 on Thursday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.73.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

