Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.42% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

TMHC stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,536 shares of company stock worth $5,771,112 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

