Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 964,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 502,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after buying an additional 111,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 338,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.38 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

