thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.96

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 76515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 2.02.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp AG will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

