TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $215.50

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 215.50 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 216.80 ($2.95), with a volume of 195795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.16).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIFS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($5.03) to GBX 320 ($4.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($5.03) to GBX 360 ($4.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.44) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.44) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351.67 ($4.78).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

