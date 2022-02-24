Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.15 Million

Brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to post $163.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $663.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.85 million to $704.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $775.44 million, with estimates ranging from $705.20 million to $860.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tilray by 581.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 11,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $10,018,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

