Titan International (TWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Titan International stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Titan International has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $663.72 million, a PE ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
