Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 115807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.74. The stock has a market cap of C$106.92 million and a PE ratio of 17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

