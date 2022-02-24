Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

TVTY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 258,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

