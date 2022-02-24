Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.Tivity Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.840 EPS.

Shares of TVTY traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 258,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Tivity Health by 31.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tivity Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

