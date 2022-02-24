Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tivity Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.84 EPS.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 258,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 31.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tivity Health by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

