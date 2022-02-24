TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 129,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

