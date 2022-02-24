TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $78.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TJX Companies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

