TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in TJX Companies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,237,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $353,119,000 after buying an additional 375,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

