TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.95.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

