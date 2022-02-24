TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $73.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $0. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.