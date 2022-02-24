TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $79.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

TJX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

