Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $30.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Toast has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toast by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toast by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,023 shares in the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

