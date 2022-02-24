TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $768,294.35 and $113,998.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017.

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

