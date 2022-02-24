Tokes (TKS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $228.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $228.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001553 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.