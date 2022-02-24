Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

NYSE TOL traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $50.54. 46,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 7,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

