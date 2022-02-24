Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Price Target Cut to 470.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from 486.00 to 470.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

TMRAY traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $46.13. 2,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

