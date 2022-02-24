Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPZEF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TPZEF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

