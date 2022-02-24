TopBidder (BID) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $57,012.00

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, TopBidder has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001042 BTC on major exchanges. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $57,012.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00107745 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.