Topcon Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Topcon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TOPCF opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Topcon has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

