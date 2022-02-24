Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.03

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 64458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.
About Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)
