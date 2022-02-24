Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 26,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,233. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.