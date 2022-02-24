Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXG. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.66.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.33. The company had a trading volume of 403,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,347. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.63. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59.

About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

