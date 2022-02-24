Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXG. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.66.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.33. The company had a trading volume of 403,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,347. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.63. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

