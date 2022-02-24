Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Down 21.9% This Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $34.53 million and approximately $22.75 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $31.40 or 0.00081319 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.30 or 0.06781363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,483.25 or 0.99670926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048250 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

