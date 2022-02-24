Toro (TTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TTC opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. Toro has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Toro by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,697,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

