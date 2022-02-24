Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.03 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.98 billion.

TD opened at C$104.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.58. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$76.80 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

