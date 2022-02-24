Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

