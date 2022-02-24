Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.