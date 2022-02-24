Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.40

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.40 and traded as high as $25.24. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 16,906 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 50.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

