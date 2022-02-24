TOWER Price Tops $0.0215 on Top Exchanges (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $1.17 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TOWER

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

