TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Posts Earnings Results

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. 1,501,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
TPIC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 236,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 722,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201,384 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.