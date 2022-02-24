Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

TSCO stock opened at $191.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.74. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $148.43 and a 52 week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

