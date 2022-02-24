Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,644 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,183% compared to the typical volume of 206 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gaia by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Gaia by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 59,651 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 32,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.66. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

