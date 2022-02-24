Traders Buy Large Volume of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Call Options (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,440 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,126% compared to the typical volume of 199 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.62% of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of OIL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.58. 672,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $30.35.

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

