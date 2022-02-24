Traders Buy Large Volume of South Jersey Industries Put Options (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,438 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,597% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.

NYSE SJI traded up $9.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.84. 13,680,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,394. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.