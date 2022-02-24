Traders Buy Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.