Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $354.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.07. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.