Traders Purchase High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 1,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 232.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of XRX opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. Xerox has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

