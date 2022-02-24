Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,340 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,448% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCCC traded up $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 488,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,437. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $51.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

