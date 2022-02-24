Traeger Inc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Traeger in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

COOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. Traeger has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $10,508,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $733,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

