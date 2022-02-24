Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 367.20 ($4.99).

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.44) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.98) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.35) to GBX 241 ($3.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 198.30 ($2.70) on Thursday. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 189.10 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.30). The company has a market cap of £953.19 million and a P/E ratio of -15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 247.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.76.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.