Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.34. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 663 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $339.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.