Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.34. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 663 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $339.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.