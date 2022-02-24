Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.54

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.54 and traded as high as C$20.82. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$20.82, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87.
Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)
