Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Capital One Financial

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.
NYSE RIG opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,778,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 643,025 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Transocean by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,258,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.
About Transocean (Get Rating)
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
