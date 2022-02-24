Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Capital One Financial

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,778,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 643,025 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Transocean by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,258,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

