Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $870.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

