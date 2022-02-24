Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $1.10 on Top Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002823 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $55.41 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.25 or 0.06754162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,807.69 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047795 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,529,837 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

